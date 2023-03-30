April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month — a time to draw attention to the prevalence of sexual assault and educate communities about how to prevent future harm. This year’s theme is “Drawing Connections: Prevention Demands Equity,” a call to all individuals, communities, organizations, and institutions to change ourselves and the systems surrounding us to build racial equity and respect.

Approximately 6% of the population residing within the Embrace four county service area identify as historically excluded populations. Although this number may seem small, Embrace’s 2021 service data shows that 25% of survivors who accessed services identified as Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) or LGBTQ+. Systems of oppression such as racism, sexism, classism, heterosexism, and homophobia contribute to higher rates of violence.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments