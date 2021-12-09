I am writing this as a reminder to the voters of the Butternut School District about what a recall election could entail if it happens on Dec. 14, 2021.
The election is in the hands of the Wisconsin Election Commission in Madison. There are numerous questions about the legal gathering of signatures and nonresidents signing the petitions.
I want to let most school district voters know that I do appreciate all the messages, calls and personal discussions on this recall.
I have had the privilege to serve the residents of Butternut for more than half my life. I served 15 years as a Town of Agenda official and 31 years on the Butternut School Board. I also have nine years on the Ashland County Board.
I take my responsibilities serious. I was taught early in life that public service is something to be proud of. Many people would rather sit in the background and throw stones rather than dedicate their life to serving.
I have always put the district first. One thing to know is that I or any other single board member has never made any changes or policy by themselves. It takes a majority of the board members to make changes.
After two meetings the school board made the decision to mandate masks until the Health Department says the cases have declined to keep the staff, students, and community safe from the spread of COVID.
No matter what someone tells you this recall is simply about masks. The Mercer, Mellen and Chequamegon schools have already had to shut down this year for a period and so far the Butternut school has not. We could tomorrow, no one knows. The COVID cases are still expanding.
We listen to the CDC and the Ashland County Health Department for guidance. The alternative to not wearing masks is to spread the virus. If the school had to shut down then what do you tell the parents? What working mom and dad wants to struggle to figure out what to do with their children if they are home.
The role of the school board is to make sure the students get the best education possible without any undue interruptions. If you look at Wisconsin law a school board meeting is a meeting of the school board and not a meeting of the public. These are not my words but of the laws of Wisconsin.
We need to get back to working as a community and stop tearing the place apart. Our goal is the education of the children and that is where the focus needs to be.
I will always be positive that the community can overcome differences and make this the place people want to live and send their children to school.
Gary A. Mertig
Butternut
