As Christmas and New Year’s approaches, area clergy offered their reflections on the meaning of Christmas and some perspective on the new year ahead. The staff of the Price County Review wish everyone a happy holiday season and a bright new year ahead.
CHRISTMAS MESSAGE
From the Rev. Hyunwoong Hwang, pastor of Phillips United Methodist Church.
“The Christmas season teaches us that our God has called us to be good news to everyone around us. I want to use candlelight as a wonderful reminder of Christ’s love for us.
“The light is simply a little flame that is easily extinguished like a helpless baby in a manger. This flame could use some tender loving care. However, when you share this light with others, it will become more powerful. It will enlighten the world.
“The Light of Christ shines brightly in your hearts and souls so that you can spread Christ’s love to every corner of the world.”
NEW YEAR MESSAGE
From the Rev. Scott Holoubek, pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church (LCMS) in Prentice.
“For me it is my prayer that in 2022, we continue to love the triune God (Father, Son and Holy Spirit) and love others. What does this mean?
“We can’t love God or know Him apart from the gift of faith He gives to us through His Holy Word (Bible) and Sacraments (Holy Baptism and Holy Communion). In the Word and Sacraments we find forgiveness, true peace, grace and joy! Then in turn we can serve and love others because God first loved us. Because of the stable, the cross, the empty tomb, we have a true gift!”
