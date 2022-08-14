Orioles Rays Baseball

Tampa Bay Rays starter Drew Rasmussen pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

 AP Photo / Steve Nesius

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen lost his bid for a perfect game against the Baltimore Orioles when Jorge Mateo hit a leadoff double in the ninth inning Sunday.

Mateo, who went 5 for 5 on Friday night, grounded the first pitch down the left-field line.

