...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
waves 6 to 9 ft.
* WHERE...Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield
WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands
Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Eline Gro Knatterud, 4, greets Queen Sonja of Norway as she arrives to Den Norske Lutherske Mindekirke, the Norwegian Lutheran Memorial Church in Minneapolis, Sunday Oct. 16, 2022.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Before attending the packed Sunday morning service, Queen Sonja of Norway praised Mindekirken congregation for having maintained worship in Norwegian for all 100 years that the church has existed in Minneapolis.
"It's extraordinary to realize that, one hundred years after, Mindekirken is still fulfilling that purpose" of building community and preserving culture and language, she said to the nearly 500 people in attendance. They had lined up for more than an hour in this modest neighborhood in brisk fall weather in the 40s — single digits in Celsius, just as in Oslo — to participate in the service.
