A Park Falls man has surpassed his personal record again for growing larger pumpkins and for the first time placed in the top five entries at the Wisconsin Giant Pumpkin Growers weigh-in during the Nekoosa Giant Pumpkin Fest on Oct. 1.

Tim Risch, a retired field biologist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, carefully hawled two fragile pumpkins to Nekoosa over the weekend. If the pumpkins have thin skin then the slightest bump could cause them to explode and splatter under their own weight.

