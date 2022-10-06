...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM
CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 25 kt with
gusts up to 35 kt and waves 5 to 8 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
and waves 2 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield
WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands
Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 7 AM this morning to 5 PM
CDT this afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 AM
CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Tim Risch, left, guides a giant pumpkin from his rural Park Falls patch to a waiting trailer on Sept. 29, with help from friends, heavy equipment operator Dan Koshak in back, and Lee Cuddeback at right. The pumpkin was hauled to the Nekoosa Giant Pumpkin Fest on Oct. 1, where the Wisconsin Giant Pumpkin Growers weighed the pumpkin at 1,396.5 pounds, and his second “exhibition pumpkin” at 1,220 pounds, to take fifth and sixth place out of 37 entrees.
Tim Risch, right, and friend Lee Cuddeback check on the condition of two giant pumpkins after moving them from a rural Park Falls patch to a waiting trailer on Sept. 29. The pumpkins were hauled to the Nekoosa Giant Pumpkin Fest on Oct. 1, where the Wisconsin Giant Pumpkin Growers weighed them in at 1,396.5 pounds, and 1,220 pounds, to take fifth and sixth place out of 37 entrees.
Tim Risch, left, readies a 500 plus pound pumpkin in his rural Park Falls patch, for Terry Wilson, executive director of the Park Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, who hauled the pumpkin to town where it will be hollowed out and filled with candy for a kids pumpkin drop event on Oct. 29 at Triangle Park.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
A Park Falls man has surpassed his personal record again for growing larger pumpkins and for the first time placed in the top five entries at the Wisconsin Giant Pumpkin Growers weigh-in during the Nekoosa Giant Pumpkin Fest on Oct. 1.
Tim Risch, a retired field biologist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, carefully hawled two fragile pumpkins to Nekoosa over the weekend. If the pumpkins have thin skin then the slightest bump could cause them to explode and splatter under their own weight.
