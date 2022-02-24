PARK FALLS — The city of Park Falls is seeking input on plan variations for a centerpiece park in the downtown.
Conceptual plans will soon be on display at city hall for a comment period before final design work is completed, according to city manager Brentt Michalek. The completed design will allow phase one work to be completed over summer, he said.
The work is to expand and improve an existing park that is adjacent to the new Bank Forward building at the intersection of Wisconsin highways 13 and 182. The completed street work will be followed with the underground infrastructure.
The city has been showing conceptual plans to various civic groups to gather feedback for the city council to approve a site plan. The posters at city hall will allow people to come in, look and provide some feedback before the city’s engineering firm, MSA Professional Services, Inc., completes the final design.
“There are so many concepts now and they are all only designs at this point,” Michalek said. “I want to get the public to know about what we’re doing. We want some real solid public involvement very soon.”
The public input will be included with comments from an earlier city presentation, along with a presentation at the Park Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. The city’s Park Committee will review the input and see what can be added or changed among the three primary park designs going forward, he said.
It’s important to get the site plan ready because once the in-ground work is completed, such as the plumbing and electrical, it would be impossible, or at least very expensive to come back and change things once the above ground structures, sidewalks and landscaping are completed.
“We need to have the whole thing pretty much ready to go and designed,” Michalek said. “We want to get that down so we can start growing grass or planting trees and start working on the basics.”
The city received a $250,000 Community Development Investment Grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. The funds helped to recoup costs for the site improvements.
The aim of the park is to create a regional attraction, he said. The hope is that it will serve as a festival venue and for use all year.
Such a park would require space and hookups for commercial vendors, a stage and other amenities that draw people to use them, he said. The challenge will be to keep a coherent design with purpose and not try to create a “platypus” design of a bunch of items in one space that don’t really work well together.
“You’ve got to try to get it all the flow together,” he said.
The idea is to try to get everything that is desired into the park, Michalek said. That won’t be possible in the first year but a long term plan can continue to add and improve in future phases, he said.
There will be opportunities for people to purchase bricks, name benches and the other things that come with making donations, he said. The city’s capital improvement budget and other grants will provide the bulk of the funding.
