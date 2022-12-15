...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves
6 to 9 ft.
* WHERE...Sand Island to Bayfield WI and Oak Point to Saxon
Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 11
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte
Oreilles Reservation and the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
will impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
