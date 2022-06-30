MADISON (June 23, 2022) — A Wisconsin trucking CEO said a new program permitting 18-year-olds to travel across state lines may help boost his company’s apprenticeship opportunities.

A provision in the bipartisan infrastructure law that passed in late 2021 allows 18-year-olds to become interstate truckers. Formerly, truckers needed to be 21 years old to do that work.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments