PRICE ICE SYNCHRONIZED FIGURE SKATERS WIN GOLD

Price Ice Figure Skating club members after a gold medal finish at the Badger State Synchronized Figure Skating Competition on Jan. 28 in Mosinee. In front, from left, Coach Alex Kirch, Caitlin Pesko, Maia Oswald, Alexis Grawvunder and Coach Nancy Risch. In back, Maya Szymik, Mal Smith, Zoey Eimermann, Maren Folstad and Hallie Hueckman.

Price Ice Figure Skating club brought home the gold for their efforts at the Badger State Synchronized Figure Skating Competition on Jan. 28 in Mosinee.

There were four teams in their Aspire Preliminary division with the final standings listed with Price Icicles of Park Falls in first, Perfect Match of Medford in second, the Mosinee Miracles-Silver Team in third, and Crystal Edge from Stevens Point in fourth.

