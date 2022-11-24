...LOCALLY DENSE FOG DEVELOPING THIS MORNING...
Price County Rodeo owner Alexis Baratka, right, and partner Michelle Drobnik celebrate after receiving the Small Rodeo of the Year honors earlier this month at the 44th annual Great Lakes Circuit Finals held in early November at the Kentucky State Fairgrounds in Louisville.
Submitted photo
The 2022 Small Rodeo of the Year award to Price County Rodeo that was presented at the 44th annual Great Lakes Circuit Finals held in early November at the Kentucky State Fairgrounds in Louisville.
PHILLIPS — In just three years since it was established the Price County Rodeo Association (PRCA) was named the Great Lakes Circuit Small Rodeo of the Year for 2022.
The award came earlier this month at the 44th annual Great Lakes Circuit Finals at the Kentucky State Fairgrounds in Louisville. The award is from the Great Lakes Pro Rodeo Circuit, which is a part of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, a nonprofit organization that recognizes circuit rodeos of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin.
