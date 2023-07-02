Drew Lind, who has grandparents in Phillips, competes in the bareback bronc riding event during the second night of the Price County Rodeo on July 1, 2023 at the Price County Fairgrounds. Lind made it to the college rodeo finals twice before becoming part of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
Members of AMVETS Phillips Post 50 hold the flags of services, the state and the nation during the national anthem at the start of the Price County Rodeo on July 1, 2023 at the Price County Fairgrounds.
Colt Eck, of Redfield, Kansas, competes in the bareback bronc riding event during the second night of the Price County Rodeo on July 1, 2023 at the Price County Fairgrounds. The rodeo is part of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
Coy Nelson, of Tomah, Wisconsin, competes in the calf tie down event during the second night of the Price County Rodeo on July 1, 2023 at the Price County Fairgrounds. The rodeo is part of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
Cooper Fowler, of Arkansas, competes in the calf tie down event during the second night of the Price County Rodeo on July 1, 2023 at the Price County Fairgrounds. The rodeo is part of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
A competitor takes part in the women's calf roping event during the second night of the Price County Rodeo on July 1, 2023 at the Price County Fairgrounds. The rodeo is part of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
Members of Price County and Phillips law enforcement, fire department and medics are honored by a sold out Price County Rodeo crowd on July 1, 2023.
Horses in their pens prior the second night of the Price County Rodeo on July 1, 2023.
The Positions brought their rock band with brass to entertain a sold Price County Rodeo crowd on July 1, 2023.
Price County Rodeo is reporting having broken attendance records while contestants broke records in the arena on June 30 and July 1 at the Price County Fairgrounds. The second night was sold out.
The crowds enjoyed music and activities leading up to the evening shows. The show started with a welcoming of Price County and Phillips law enforcement, fire department and medics. Members of AMVETS Phillips Post 50 also marched in with flags of the services.
