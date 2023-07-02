Price County Rodeo is reporting having broken attendance records while contestants broke records in the arena on June 30 and July 1 at the Price County Fairgrounds. The second night was sold out.

The crowds enjoyed music and activities leading up to the evening shows. The show started with a welcoming of Price County and Phillips law enforcement, fire department and medics. Members of AMVETS Phillips Post 50 also marched in with flags of the services.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments