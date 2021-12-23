Land transfers for Dec. 17, 2021
• PHILLIPS — The land transfer report from the Price County Register of Deeds for the week of Dec. 17, 2021.
• Richard and Faye Enders to Antonio Romani and Roberto Lopez Jr., in the town of Ogema.
• Ricky and Kay Edinger to Lori Prevedel (first property) in the town of Kennan.
• Ricky and Kay Edinger to Lori Prevedel (second property) in the town of Kennan.
• William Jr. and Mandy Hurst to Jeffrey Frauly and Carolyn Kinkead-Immer in the town of Ogema.
• Randy Luedtke to David W. Schone Revocable Trust in the town of Eisenstein.
• Ben and Clara S. Miller to Dan and Clara B. Miller in the town of Georgetown.
• Shirley Pritchard to Jeannette Channing in the town of Harmony.
• Gail Whitmer to Ben and Clara S. Miller in the town of Kennan.
• Terry Doberstein, Timothy and Linda Jens, and Betsy Rasmussen to Tracy Stich in the town of Elk.
• Judith Michalski to Gregory Fuhrman in the town of Lake.
• Carrigan Sharrer and Tyler Potter to Annalee Wallow, Carl Graceffa, and Sarah Kronberger-Graceffa in the city of Park Falls.
• Ryan and Alexandra Plessner to Amanda Poler in the city of Park Falls.
• Kurt and Diana James to James Sobecki in the city of Park Falls.
• Timmers Rental Property, LLC to Frederick Stanke in the city of Phillips.
• John, Veronica, Rolf, and Karren Balzar to Mark and Dawn Thomas in the town of Fifield.
• Alan and Bobbi Haskins to Bold Bear, LLC in the city of Phillips.
• Bernhard F. Mautz IV Perpetual Trust to Tom, Luke, and Sam Hardinger in the town of Hackett.
