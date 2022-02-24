PHILLIPS — The Price County Register of Deeds office released its real property sales report for the week of Feb. 18, 2022.

City of Park Falls

Brian and Kimberly Marx to Barry and Heidi Lueck.

Mark Wagner to Lil Cakes LLC.

Town of Fifield

Bernhard Luedtke to Leonard LeBel Jr.

Town of Hill

Steven Parker to Donald Rowe.

Town of Lake

Amy Miller to Michael and Renee Falstad.

Donovan and Tiffani Studzinski to Francis Jr. and Karen Raddatz.

Town of Prentice

John Dering to Joshua Dering.

Town of Worcester

Steven Treptow to Schlicht Insurance Agency, Inc., Thomas and Donna Treptow.

Village of Catawba

Robert Wonders to Pedro and Toni Otero.

Village of Prentice

Brian and Colleen Cicha to Justin Dancing Hawk.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments