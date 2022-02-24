PHILLIPS — The Price County Register of Deeds office released its real property sales report for the week of Feb. 18, 2022.
City of Park Falls
Brian and Kimberly Marx to Barry and Heidi Lueck.
Mark Wagner to Lil Cakes LLC.
Town of Fifield
Bernhard Luedtke to Leonard LeBel Jr.
Town of Hill
Steven Parker to Donald Rowe.
Town of Lake
Amy Miller to Michael and Renee Falstad.
Donovan and Tiffani Studzinski to Francis Jr. and Karen Raddatz.
Town of Prentice
John Dering to Joshua Dering.
Town of Worcester
Steven Treptow to Schlicht Insurance Agency, Inc., Thomas and Donna Treptow.
Village of Catawba
Robert Wonders to Pedro and Toni Otero.
Village of Prentice
Brian and Colleen Cicha to Justin Dancing Hawk.
