MADISON (Dec. 28, 2022) — In an end-of-the-year-announcement, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said he has once again visited each of Wisconsin’s 72 counties during 2022. This was thee third year he has completed an annual 72-county tour since taking office in 2019, to include visiting several counties in 2020 before the pandemic prevented travel for most of the year.“The most important part of my job as governor is getting out of the Capitol to meet with Wisconsinites where they are—at school, in their business, on their farm, and everywhere in between—to hear about the issues that matter most to them,” said Gov. Evers. “I’m so grateful to each and every Wisconsinite I’ve had the privilege of speaking with over the past year, and for everyone who’s welcomed me.

“There’s extraordinary work happening in every corner of Wisconsin — from our smallest towns and villages to our largest cities — and it’s been a privilege for me to see so much of it firsthand," Evers said. "I’m also incredibly proud of how we’ve been able to support this good work through programs like our Main Street Bounceback Grant Program, the Healthcare Infrastructure Grant Program, the Neighborhood Investment Fund, and so many others. 2022 was a great year, and I had a great time visiting all 72 counties again. I can't wait to do it all over again in 2023.”

