...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 6 to 9 ft.
* WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands
Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
MADISON (Dec. 28, 2022) — In an end-of-the-year-announcement, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said he has once again visited each of Wisconsin’s 72 counties during 2022. This was thee third year he has completed an annual 72-county tour since taking office in 2019, to include visiting several counties in 2020 before the pandemic prevented travel for most of the year.“The most important part of my job as governor is getting out of the Capitol to meet with Wisconsinites where they are—at school, in their business, on their farm, and everywhere in between—to hear about the issues that matter most to them,” said Gov. Evers. “I’m so grateful to each and every Wisconsinite I’ve had the privilege of speaking with over the past year, and for everyone who’s welcomed me.
“There’s extraordinary work happening in every corner of Wisconsin — from our smallest towns and villages to our largest cities — and it’s been a privilege for me to see so much of it firsthand," Evers said. "I’m also incredibly proud of how we’ve been able to support this good work through programs like our Main Street Bounceback Grant Program, the Healthcare Infrastructure Grant Program, the Neighborhood Investment Fund, and so many others. 2022 was a great year, and I had a great time visiting all 72 counties again. I can't wait to do it all over again in 2023.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.