Ameris Grapa, of Phillips, directs a spirted mare, Lacie, through a timed course of flag drop, a mounted game for all levels of riders after the main judging competitions on Saturday morning at the Price County Fair.
Mia Haizler, 12, of Brantwood, guides her 10-year-old curley haired mare, Raven, through a timed course of flag drop, a mounted game for all levels of riders after the main judging competitions on Saturday morning at the Price County Fair.
Price County Antiques Association President Steve Janacek, left, John Slaby, a member at center, and Maureen Trojak, secretary at right, greet patrons of the Price County Fair on Saturday in front of two antique association buildings at the fairgrounds. There is a chance to guess the name of a mystery item and see some other amazing history projects and original antiques of the county.
Price County Antiques Association President Steve Janacek stands in front of an old Price County Highway Department plow that required two men to operate in one of two antique association buildings at the Price County Fair on Saturday.
An antique tree planter that was once use by the Civilian Conservation Corps to reforest northern Wisconsin. The device, donated by the late Lance Goethlich, now sits in one of two antique association buildings on the Price County Fairgrounds.
An original Hydraulic Knuckleboom Loader built at the Prentice machine shop of Leo Heikkinen in the 1940s. The device was restored and is now an exhibit of the Price County Antiques Association at the Price County Fairground.
Val Olson, of Woodruff, and her 18-month-old granddaughter, Hallie Olson, enjoy a merry-go-round ride on the midway of the Price County Fair on Saturday.
Ericka Seitz, 14, of Phillips, shows her reserve champion sheep at the Price County Fair on Saturday.
Elaine Ulrich, superintendent of the antique category of the Open Class, shows some of the unique items presented for ribbons this year on Saturday at the Price County Fair.
Kelsey Skubal, 10, of Rhinelander, lets her horse, Copper, feed between the morning competition and the afternoon mounted games at the Price County Fair on Saturday.
Antonia Nelson, 15, of Spirit, waits with her horse, Buckshot, for the mounted games to start after a Saturday morning of competition at the Price County Fair.
Teens enjoy a ride on the Tilt-A-Whirl on the midway of the Price County Fair on Saturday.
People enjoy a ride on the Typhoon ride on midway of the Price County Fair on Saturday.
Nick Skomaroske, of Phillips, puts together orders of pulled pork, brisket and burnt ends from his Nick’s BBQ booth on Saturday at the Price County Fair.
Jesse Lebal, 13, of Kennan, with Butterfly, his 3-year old holstein, at the Price County Fair. As the one holstein present there was no judging.
An antique rescue snowmobile and patient sled that was once used by the Price County Sheriff's Office is now on display by the Price County Antiques Association at the Price County Fairground.
