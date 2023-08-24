The Price County Fair is underway with open ceremonies and the start of Class and 4-H judging on Thursday, Aug. 23 and will run through Sunday, Aug. 27 at the fairgrounds just east of Phillips at N9130 Forest Lane.

Members of several area American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts were present to open the fair with a flag raising ceremony with "Reveille" and the national anthem and the pledge of allegiance. The members of area 4-H groups were present to recite the 4-H pledge.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments