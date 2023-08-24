The midway and carnival rides sit idle on early morning Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 at the Price County Fair, as technicians made final adjustments in time to open the rides for business in the early afternoon.
George Jorgensen, left, of Phillips VFW Post 5778, talks with Tom Smaglik, a member of American Legion Post 362 Kennan, and a lifelong member of Tomahawk VFW Post 2687, as the two set up flags at the traveling Vietnam War Memorial exhibit on display at the Price County Fair on Aug. 24, 2023.
Logan Heizler, 11, a 4-H member out of Emery at the Price County Fair with his black runner, tan runner and crested ducks.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Ahnala Berg, 10, a 4-H member out of Spirit at the Price County Fair with her broad breasted white turkey she raised for the competition.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Veterans and 4-H members hold a ceremony to open the Price County Fair on Aug. 24, 2023.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
The swine barn at the Price County Fair.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
The horse barn at the Price County Fair.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Kevin Sova, and his son Josh Sova of Medford, set up their Grandpa Choo-Choo's Kettle Corn booth for their first time at the Price County Fair.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Trevor Caber, of Lake Holcombe Dock & Lift, stands between the Voyager and Lakeview sectional docks he has on display at the Price County Fair.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
The midway and carnival rides sit idle on early morning Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 at the Price County Fair, as technicians made final adjustments in time to open the rides for business in the early afternoon.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
George Jorgensen, left, of Phillips VFW Post 5778, talks with Tom Smaglik, a member of American Legion Post 362 Kennan, and a lifelong member of Tomahawk VFW Post 2687, as the two set up flags at the traveling Vietnam War Memorial exhibit on display at the Price County Fair on Aug. 24, 2023.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Floral Class items are on display for judging a the Price County Fair on Aug. 24, 2023.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
A side-by-side UTV being raffled to support veterans at the Price County Fair on Aug. 24, 2023.
The Price County Fair is underway with open ceremonies and the start of Class and 4-H judging on Thursday, Aug. 23 and will run through Sunday, Aug. 27 at the fairgrounds just east of Phillips at N9130 Forest Lane.
Members of several area American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts were present to open the fair with a flag raising ceremony with "Reveille" and the national anthem and the pledge of allegiance. The members of area 4-H groups were present to recite the 4-H pledge.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.