The Chequamegon School District Marching Band performs in the Glidden Fourth of July parade on Monday. Out in front is Claudia Lasiowski, with Kalaniva Salvador, Michelle Rodriguez, Alexis Grawvunder, Aidan Taylor, Abby Humphrey and Mallory Smith also pictured.
Mickey Leopold, a 91 year old Phillips resident and veteran of the war in Korea, marches with the American flag as part of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Phillips Post 5778 color guard to lead the Phillips Fourth of July parade on Monday.
Mickey Leopold, left, a 91 year old Phillips resident and veteran of the war in Korea, marches with the American flag as part of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Phillips Post 5778 color guard to lead the Phillips Fourth of July parade on Monday. Moving right are fellow veterans Frank Budja, Greg Welch and Joe Rivas III.
Residents dress in the spirit of the day for the Glidden Fourth of July parade on Monday.
The Chequamegon School District Marching Band takes part in the Glidden Fourth of July parade on Monday.
Kidds race to pick up candy thrown from floats during the Glidden Fourth of July parade on Monday.
One of several baton twirlers with the Chequamegon School District Marching Band takes part in the Glidden Fourth of July parade on Monday.
Members of the percussion session march with the Chequamegon School District Marching Band in the Glidden Fourth of July parade on Monday.
The Chequamegon School District Marching Band marches in the Glidden Fourth of July parade on Monday.
A crowd of hundreds line both sides of 2nd Avenue North for the Park Falls Fourth of July parade on Monday.
A crowd of hundreds stands as a color guard leads the Park Falls Fourth of July parade down 2nd Avenue North on Monday.
Mark Schmidt, a combat veteran of the war in Vietnam waves from a vintage Army Jeep as the Grand Marshall of Park Falls Fourth of July parade on Monday.
Members of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary take park in the Park Falls Fourth of July parade on Monday.
Members of the Park Falls T-Ball League march and toss candy during the Fourth of July parade on Monday.
Kids run to grab candy tossed from parade floats on 2nd Avenue North as the Chequamegon School District Marching Band approaches in the Park Falls Fourth of July parade on Monday.
Lilian Wegner of the Chequamegon School District Marching Band color guard performs during the Glidden Fourth of July parade on Monday, with Nolan Niehoff, drum major, marching behind her.
A horn player marches down 2nd Avenue North with the Chequamegon School District Marching Band during the Park Falls Fourth of July parade on Monday.
A couple dresses in the spirt of the day as they drive a float down 2nd Avenue North during the Park Falls Fourth of July parade on Monday.
Veterans who have taken part in the Honor Flight program ride together in a float as part of the Phillips Fourth of July parade on Monday.
The Phillips School District Marching Band takes part in the Phillips Fourth of July parade on Monday.
A horn player with the brass section of the Phillips School District Marching Band takes part in the Phillips Fourth of July parade on Monday.
A trombonist with the brass section of the Phillips School District Marching Band takes part in the Phillips Fourth of July parade on Monday.
A tuba player with the brass section of the Phillips School District Marching Band takes part in the Phillips Fourth of July parade on Monday.
Members of the Word of Life Family Church perform Christian and patriotic songs from a float in the Phillips Fourth of July parade on Monday.
A girl tosses an inflatable ball to children during the Phillips Fourth of July parade on Monday.
A girl tosses candy from a float during the Phillips Fourth of July parade on Monday.
Members of the Phillips Wave Swim Team squirt parade goers with water during the Phillips Fourth of July parade on Monday.
Cities, towns and village all had their own way of celebrating the Fourth of July over this past weekend. On Monday, the Chequamegon School District Marching Band took part in holiday parades in Glidden and in Park Falls. The Phillips School District Marching Band helped the parade along in Phillips, the last and longest of the three parades that wound up just before the skies opened up to some mid afternoon rain.
