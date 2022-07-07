Cities, towns and village all had their own way of celebrating the Fourth of July over this past weekend. On Monday, the Chequamegon School District Marching Band took part in holiday parades in Glidden and in Park Falls. The Phillips School District Marching Band helped the parade along in Phillips, the last and longest of the three parades that wound up just before the skies opened up to some mid afternoon rain.

