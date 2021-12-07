PHILLIPS — The Price County Board of Supervisors will hold the next regular meeting at 9 a.m. Dec. 14, 2021 in the Courthouse County Board Room 101, 126 Cherry St., Phillips.

Administrative policy for all Price County buildings regarding social distancing requires that public in-person attendance at public meetings is by appointment only. Please call 715-339-3325 to reserve a seat.

The public may attend public meetings via conference calls by dialing 1-408-418-9388 and entering the conference code 2480 856 7420 just prior to the meeting start time.

The regular meeting agenda will include resolution proposals to designate General Fund money for parcel replanting, and for a moratorium on the creation or expansion of new or existing captive cervid farms.

The board will also consider an agenda item to create two full-time highway operator positions. Other agenda items include amended resolution for a cooling and air handling project for the county Normal Building; a chiller replacement, ARPA funded projects, an opioid settlement and related assigned fund, and the future of county fairground property.

The board will require an executive session to discusses the possible development of a forest carbon offset project for county owned land. 

