Prevail

Prevail Bank presents the Santa’s Elves Foundation with a $2,500 check on Oct. 19 to support the purchase of Christmas gifts (toys and clothing) for underprivileged children of Price County, in addition to a trailer that would serve as the Foundation’s distribution center. From left, Tony Morgan, Prevail Bank mortgage loan originator; Cherie Lenz, Prevail Bank Phillips Branch manager; and Debra Alexandra, Santa’s Elves Foundation executive director.

 Submitted photo

PHILLIPS (Oct. 26, 2022) — Through Prevail Bank’s Charitable Contribution program, $2,500 was donated to the Santa’s Elves Foundation in Fifield on Oct. 19. The funds will be used to support the purchase of Christmas gifts (toys and clothing) for underprivileged children of Price County, in addition to a trailer that would ultimately serve as the Foundation’s distribution center.

“We are proud to support the Santa’s Elves Foundation and the families of Price County,” said Cherie Lenz, Prevail Bank Phillips Branch manager. “We’re a community bank that is passionate about economic development, and the financial stability, welfare, and growth of individuals, families, and businesses.”

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments