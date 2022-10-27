...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM
CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 1 to 3 ft expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions may become hazardous for small
craft Friday evening over the Outer Apostle Islands. Another
Small Craft Advisory may eventually be needed.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Prevail Bank presents the Santa’s Elves Foundation with a $2,500 check on Oct. 19 to support the purchase of Christmas gifts (toys and clothing) for underprivileged children of Price County, in addition to a trailer that would serve as the Foundation’s distribution center. From left, Tony Morgan, Prevail Bank mortgage loan originator; Cherie Lenz, Prevail Bank Phillips Branch manager; and Debra Alexandra, Santa’s Elves Foundation executive director.
PHILLIPS (Oct. 26, 2022) — Through Prevail Bank’s Charitable Contribution program, $2,500 was donated to the Santa’s Elves Foundation in Fifield on Oct. 19. The funds will be used to support the purchase of Christmas gifts (toys and clothing) for underprivileged children of Price County, in addition to a trailer that would ultimately serve as the Foundation’s distribution center.
“We are proud to support the Santa’s Elves Foundation and the families of Price County,” said Cherie Lenz, Prevail Bank Phillips Branch manager. “We’re a community bank that is passionate about economic development, and the financial stability, welfare, and growth of individuals, families, and businesses.”
