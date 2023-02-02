Cheri Lenz retirement

Prevail Bank-Phillips branch co-workers surround Branch Manager Cherie Lenz and present her with parting gifts on the occasion of her retirement on Jan. 26, 2023. From left, Bobbi Taylor, Kim Heizler, Cherie Lenz, Tony Morgan and Christine Moidl.

 Submitted photo

PHILLIPS — Cherie Lenz, the Prevail Bank branch manager in Phillips has retired after 25 years in the banking industry, according to a Jan. 27 press release from the bank.

“I truly appreciate the years of service Cherie has provided our Phillips branch as well as the surrounding communities,” said Renée Leinfelder, senior vice president of Retail for Prevail Bank. “She has built some amazing relationships and friendships over the years. I have enjoyed working with her and wish her many years of happiness in her retirement.”

