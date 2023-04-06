Sarah Retallick

PHILLIPS — Prevail Bank announced that Sarah Retallick is the new Phillips branch manager, according to a March 31 press release.

Retallick has over 15 years of banking experience, from personal banker to loan processor to teller supervisor. She replaces previous branch manager, Cherie Lenz, who retired earlier this year.

