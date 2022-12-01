Prentice track1

The Prentice School District track and field surface shows the wear after approximately 20 years since a significant improvement. The school is seeking public support for a $350,000 grant application.

 Submitted photo

PRENTICE — The Prentice Public School District has placed the high school track and field amenities, equipment and running surface back on the priority list after years of having to put it aside for school renovations. The school is asking for a show of public support in order to receive foundation funding.

The Prentice School District needs to renovate its athletic track, according to Randy Bergman, school district administrator. The project was going to be part of a 2018 referendum but at the time the school district believed that taxpayers would only support a certain amount of funds for the referendum; the project was removed in a prioritization process, he said.

