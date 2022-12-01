...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 AM CST FRIDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 1 to 4 ft expected. For the
Gale Watch, west winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
waves 6 to 9 ft possible.
* WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands
Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon
to 8 AM CST Friday. For the Gale Watch, from Friday evening
through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 AM CST FRIDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 1 to 4 ft expected. For the
Gale Watch, west winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
waves 6 to 9 ft possible.
* WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands
Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon
to 8 AM CST Friday. For the Gale Watch, from Friday evening
through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
The Prentice School District track and field surface shows the wear after approximately 20 years since a significant improvement. The school is seeking public support for a $350,000 grant application.
PRENTICE — The Prentice Public School District has placed the high school track and field amenities, equipment and running surface back on the priority list after years of having to put it aside for school renovations. The school is asking for a show of public support in order to receive foundation funding.
The Prentice School District needs to renovate its athletic track, according to Randy Bergman, school district administrator. The project was going to be part of a 2018 referendum but at the time the school district believed that taxpayers would only support a certain amount of funds for the referendum; the project was removed in a prioritization process, he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.