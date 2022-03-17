Prentice senior Adam Granberg (12) goes up for a layup as Hurley senior guard Chandler Walowinski watches during first-half action against in the WIAA Division 5 Sectional Semifinal game at Lakeland Union High School in Minocqua on March 10. Hurley won the game 72-56.
Prentice sophomore Ashton Makovsky (34) sends a three-point attempt over Hurley senior forward Tony Cummings (32) during first-half action against Hurley in the WIAA Division 5 Sectional Semifinal game at Lakeland Union High School in Minocqua on March 10. Prentice senior Adam Granberg (12) and Hurley junior Dominic Croci (24) are at left. Hurley won the game 72-56.
Prentice senior Alex Schantner (5) moves toward the basket against Hurley senior forwards Braxton Sbraggia (35) and Tony Cummings (32) at right, and Hurley junior guard Eli Talsma (23) in back. Hurley won the WIAA Division 5 Sectional Semifinal game 72-56. The game was played at Lakeland Union High School in Minocqua on March 10.
Prentice senior Adam Granberg (12) goes up for a layup as Hurley senior guard Chandler Walowinski watches during first-half action against in the WIAA Division 5 Sectional Semifinal game at Lakeland Union High School in Minocqua on March 10. Hurley won the game 72-56.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Prentice sophomore Ashton Makovsky (34) sends a three-point attempt over Hurley senior forward Tony Cummings (32) during first-half action against Hurley in the WIAA Division 5 Sectional Semifinal game at Lakeland Union High School in Minocqua on March 10. Prentice senior Adam Granberg (12) and Hurley junior Dominic Croci (24) are at left. Hurley won the game 72-56.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Prentice senior Alex Schantner (5) moves toward the basket against Hurley senior forwards Braxton Sbraggia (35) and Tony Cummings (32) at right, and Hurley junior guard Eli Talsma (23) in back. Hurley won the WIAA Division 5 Sectional Semifinal game 72-56. The game was played at Lakeland Union High School in Minocqua on March 10.
MINOCQUA — The regional champion Prentice High School boys basketball team ended its season on March 10 against Hurley in the Division 5 sectional semifinal game.
The game was to be played in Superior but was moved to Lakeland Union High School in Minocqua. Prentice played strong against the top-seeded Hurley and a string of outside shots helped maintain a strong lead until Hurley moved ahead late in the first half.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.