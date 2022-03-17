MINOCQUA — The regional champion Prentice High School boys basketball team ended its season on March 10 against Hurley in the Division 5 sectional semifinal game.

The game was to be played in Superior but was moved to Lakeland Union High School in Minocqua. Prentice played strong against the top-seeded Hurley and a string of outside shots helped maintain a strong lead until Hurley moved ahead late in the first half.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments