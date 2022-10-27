...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 1 PM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 1 to 2 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Duluth MN to
Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to
Bayfield WI and Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
The Prentice High School Varsity Volleyball team console one another after losing the Sectional Quarterfinal match 3 sets to 2 at Mercer on Oct. 27. Prentice was down two sets to none but came back to tie the match.
The Prentice High School Varsity Volleyball team playing in the Sectional Quarterfinal match at Mercer on Oct. 27. Prentice was down two sets to none but came back to tie the match but Mercer hung on to win the third and deciding set.
Fans of the Prentice High School Varsity Volleyball team make some noise at the Sectional Quarterfinal match in Mercer on Oct. 27. Prentice was down two sets to none but came back to tie the match but Mercer hung on to win the third and deciding set.
The Prentice High School Varsity Volleyball team console one another after losing the Sectional Quarterfinal match 3 sets to 2 at Mercer on Oct. 27. Prentice was down two sets to none but came back to tie the match.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCT
Tom LaVenture / PCR
MERCER — The Prentice High School Girls Volleyball team ended their season by leaving it all on the court in the Sectional 1 quarterfinal match at Mercer on Oct. 27.
The Buccaneer girls were down two sets to zero before pulling together and tying the match at two sets a piece. The girls showed why they were the No. 2 seed and the Mercer Bears had their hands full but pulled together to hold an early five point lead in the fifth set for a victory.
