MERCER — The Prentice High School Girls Volleyball team ended their season by leaving it all on the court in the Sectional 1 quarterfinal match at Mercer on Oct. 27.

The Buccaneer girls were down two sets to zero before pulling together and tying the match at two sets a piece. The girls showed why they were the No. 2  seed and the Mercer Bears had their hands full but pulled together to hold an early five point lead in the fifth set for a victory.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments