Prentice wastewater treatment facility

The village of Prentice wastewater treatment facility on Maple Street and Granberg Road on Aug. 7, 2023, the day crews started clearing an adjacent site for a $8,76 million replacement treatment plant and control building by the end of 2024.

VILLAGE OF PRENTICE — A new wastewater treatment facility is now starting construction after pandemic cost increases delayed bidding until federal grant funds were identified and approved.

The new wastewater treatment facility will be constructed next to the current system on Maple Street and Granberg Road. It will be a total replacement of the facility to include a treatment plant and adjacent control building. August Winter & Sons Inc., a mechanical contractor and fabricator based in Schofield, is the primary contractor for the project that started unofficially on Aug. 7 with workers clearing the site area.

  

