...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR PORTIONS OF
NORTHEAST MINNESOTA AND NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
Dry conditions will lead to near critical fire weather conditions
today. Minimum relative humidity values of 10 to 20 percent are
expected. This condition could lead to the rapid spread of fires.
Check burning restrictions and fire danger before burning.
For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see
www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html.
For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see
apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn.
The Prentice High School class of 2023 start the commencement ceremony after the processional in the school gymnasium on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Prentice class of 2023 graduates who received awards during the commencement on Saturday, May 27, 2023, from left, Leila Heikkinen, Ayriel Foster, Silas Bolles, Mallory Burcaw, Ty Heikkinen and Ryan Griebel.
Prentice School Board Member Emily Bloomberg shakes hands with Hailie Anderson after handing her a diploma during the class of 2023 commencement on Saturday, May 27, 2023. School District Administrator Randy Bergman is reading the names of graduates in back.
Prentice School Board Member Emily Bloomberg shakes hands with Daemen Hartmann after handing him a diploma during the class of 2023 commencement on Saturday, May 27, 2023. School District Administrator Randy Bergman is reading the names of graduates in back.
Prentice School Board Member Emily Bloomberg hands a diploma to Leila Heikkinen during the class of 2023 commencement on Saturday, May 27, 2023. School District Administrator Randy Bergman is reading the names of graduates in back.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
The Prentice High School class of 2023 move their cap tassels from right to left to signify graduation at the conclusion of the commencement ceremony in the school gymnasium on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Nevaeh Rae Vedder and her fellow Prentice High School class of 2023 graduates celebrate with loved ones and school district staff after the commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Violinist Suzana Povaliceanu performs the processional to start the Prentice High School class of 2023 commencement ceremony in the school gymnasium on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Prentice High School Principal Kati Isaacson delivers the commencement address class for the class of 2023 on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
The Prentice High School Chorale perform "A Million Dreams" during the class of 2023 commencement ceremony in the school gymnasium on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Prentice High School Valedictorian Leila Heikkinen addressed her fellow class of 2023 graduates during the commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Prentice High School class of 2023 graduates and families celebrate outside the school following the commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Ryan Bergman and his fellow class of 2023 graduates of Prentice High School celebrate with family outside the school following the commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Prentice High School class of 2023 graduates celebrate with family and friends outside the school following the commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
