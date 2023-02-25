The Prentice High School Varsity Boy Basketball team won its final game of the regular season on Feb 24 with a 62-47 win over visiting Rib Lake. The game was rescheduled from Thursday due to the weather and a big crowd was present for both teams.

The win breaks a tie with Red Lake to give Prentice sole possession of second place in the Marawood North Conference. The teams had 6-9 conference records going into the game and the outcome has Prentice at 7-9 in the conference and 12-11 overall, while Rib Lake drops to 6-10 in the conference and 12-12 overall.

