...Wintry mix of precipitation Monday morning...
.A winter storm will affect northwest Wisconsin on Monday,
bringing mixed precipitation. A period of freezing rain is likely
early Monday morning before precipitation mixes with rain and
sleet around midday and switches to snow by Monday afternoon. Ice
accumulations to one quarter of an inch may be possible through
Monday morning, especially for southern portions of Washburn,
Sawyer, and Price counties.
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations up to
one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 35
mph.
* WHERE...Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Prentice High School varsity basketball freshman forward Evan Lord (21) puts up a jump shot for two points early in the Feb. 24 game against Rib Lake. The Buccaneers ended the regular season with a 62-47 win and took sole possession of second place in the Marawood Conference by breaking a tie with Rib Lake.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Rib Lake High School varsity basketball senior Tanner Vlach (3) grabs a rebound after a missed Prentice High School attempt at the net, early during the Feb. 24 game against. The Buccaneers ended the regular season with a 62-47 win and took sole possession of second place in the Marawood Conference by breaking a tie with Rib Lake.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Prentice High School varsity basketball senior forward Ashton Makovsky (34) shows his vertical jump range to tip a missed shot back into the basket for two points early in the Feb. 24 game against Rib Lake. The Buccaneers ended the regular season with a 62-47 win and took sole possession of second place in the Marawood Conference by breaking a tie with Rib Lake.
The Prentice High School Varsity Boy Basketball team won its final game of the regular season on Feb 24 with a 62-47 win over visiting Rib Lake. The game was rescheduled from Thursday due to the weather and a big crowd was present for both teams.
The win breaks a tie with Red Lake to give Prentice sole possession of second place in the Marawood North Conference. The teams had 6-9 conference records going into the game and the outcome has Prentice at 7-9 in the conference and 12-11 overall, while Rib Lake drops to 6-10 in the conference and 12-12 overall.
