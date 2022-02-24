PRENTICE — The Prentice School Board approved a cost of living increase for teachers, scheduled the middle school graduation, announced academic honors and renewed the CESA 10 contract at the Feb. 15 meeting.
The board approved a 1.23% Consumer Price Index increase for teacher salaries for the 2021-22 academic year, according to Randy Bergman, school district administrator and pre-kindergarten to grade-four principal.
The CPI rate increase and dissemination structure is determined by the teacher union contract, he said. The CPI index is determined by taking the base wage of teachers and multiplying it by 1.23 to get an amount that will be put out as raises.
The board approved the middle school graduation date of May 25.
The school board approved the 2022 Academic Excellence Award for Isaac Raab, who will be the school valedictorian. There are requirements that the student must meet in the event of a tie, Bergman said. The 2022 Technical Excellence Award was approved for Jordan Freund, who has taken multiple career technical education courses.
The board approved the membership renewal with the Cooperative Educational Service Agencies (CESA) District 10 services contract. CESA was created by the Wisconsin legislature to serve as a link between school districts and the state Department of Education.
The CESA 10 houses all of the accounting data for the school district, according to Bergman. The school district uses the Alio suite of financial management and human resources for all of its accounting needs.
Prentice School District is also a member of the CESA 12 Northern School District Trust for its health and dental consortium. CESA 12 operated the trust and everyone who is a member has a delegate.
School district bookkeeper Wendy Bant was reappointed as a voting delegate of the CESA 12 trust. She will attend quarterly meetings with Bergman to discuss the self-funded insurance trust status.
