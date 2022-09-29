Prentice started the week with a three set win at Chequamegon on Sept. 20 (25-4, 25-8, 25-18). The game paused for a moment when Prentice setter Lydia Harding hit a milestone of 1,000 assists. She was all smiles as coaches, teammates and family handed her flowers and congratulations.

Prentice went on to play in a multi school event in Tomahawk on Sept. 22.

