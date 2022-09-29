Prentice teammates Kali Heikkinen (13), Aaliyah Murphy (19) and Emma Dettmering (4), prepare against a spike from Alayna Rybak (12) of Chequamegon during a Sept. 20 match in Park Falls. Prentice won in three sets.
Chequamegon varsity volleyball player Alayna Rybak (12), performs a dig to set up a play for teammates at home against Prentice on Sept. 12. Teammates Hermione Carreon (17) and Jessi Renken (5) are also pictured along with head coach Carmen Morgan at right.
Chequamegon varsity volleyball player Anna Hilgart (2) sends the ball to the Prentice side as Lydia Harding (18), Carissa Harding (12) and Kali Heikkinen (13) react to defend during match play on Sept. 20 in Park Falls. Prentice won the night in three sets.
Prentice varsity volleyball player Mallory Burcaw (9) leaps to spike the ball onto the Chequamegon side of the court with Jene’ Scherwinski (10) and Anna Wolfe (7) defending, and teammates Hermione Carreon (17) Alayna Rybak (12) in back. The Prentice teammates pictured include Kali Heikkinen (13) and Carissa Harding (12). Prentice won the match at Park Falls in three sets.
Chequamegon varsity volleyball player Angie Bebeau (8) spikes the ball to the Prentice side of the court with Prentice teammates Emma Dettmering (4) and Carissa Harding (12) defending. Prentice would win the night in three sets at Park Falls.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Prentice started the week with a three set win at Chequamegon on Sept. 20 (25-4, 25-8, 25-18). The game paused for a moment when Prentice setter Lydia Harding hit a milestone of 1,000 assists. She was all smiles as coaches, teammates and family handed her flowers and congratulations.
Prentice went on to play in a multi school event in Tomahawk on Sept. 22.
