WAUSAU (Jan. 12, 2023) — Snowmobiling is a thrilling activity enjoyed by over three million people in the United States, according to the International Snowmobile Manufacturers Association (ISMA).

January 14-22 is International Snowmobile Safety Week. This week, Aspirus Health aims to expose people to safe snowmobiling practices and to demonstrate how operating safely can prevent mishaps, especially those that require medical care.

