Greg Mravik, left, delivers a vintage horse-drawn postal wagon from the Gillman Historical Society, to the Butternut Area Historical Society and Museum on June 17, 2023. Moving left are historical society president Kelly Meredith, board member Maxine Kilger, volunteer Albert “Swede” Holt, and board financial officer Darlene Linsmeyer. The wagon once belonged to Mravik’s later brother, Rodger Mravik.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
BUTTERNUT — A horse drawn postal wagon that once served rural Butternut was recently donated to the Butternut Area Historical Society and Museum at 126 Main St.
This piece of local history had sat in private storage of Rodger Mravik, a Gilman resident and retired postal worker who died in April at age 75. He was a board member of the Gillman Historical Society, where Monica Johnson, president, researched his storage items and saw the Butternut connection with the wagon and offered it to the museum before it went to the estate auction.
