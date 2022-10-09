Pope Francis leaves at he end of a mass he celebrated for the canonization of two new saints, Giovanni Battista Scalabrini and Artemide Zatti, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.
Pope Francis celebrates a mass for the canonization of two new saints, Giovanni Battista Scalabrini and Artemide Zatti, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.
AP Photo/Andrew Medichini
Pope Francis leaves at he end of a mass he celebrated for the canonization of two new saints, Giovanni Battista Scalabrini and Artemide Zatti, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday denounced Europe's indifference toward migrants risking their lives to cross the Mediterranean Sea as he elevated to sainthood an Italian bishop and Italian-born missionary whose work and life paths illustrated the difficulties faced by 19th Century Italian emigrants.
Francis departed from prepared remarks to slam Europe's treatment of migrants as "disgusting, sinful and criminal." He noted that people from outside the continent are often left to die during perilous sea crossings or pushed back to Libya, where they wind up in camps he referred to as "lager," the German word referring to Nazi concentration camps.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.