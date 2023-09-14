...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, North St. Louis, Northern Cook and Lake,
Central St. Louis, Southern Lake and Southern Cook Counties.
In Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett,
Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Bad River Reservation, the Grand Portage
Reservation, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the
northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band, the St. Croix
Band in Burnett County, the Red Cliff Band and the Bois Forte
Band, Nett Lake and, Lake Vermilion areas.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Park Falls Police Department is saying that a call to support the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office on a tip regarding methamphetamine manufacturers who were reportedly armed and dangerous turned out to be a false alarm.
An officer from Park Falls Police Department responded to what was described as a probable swatting complaint on Sept. 1, according to the department call logs. Swatting is a term for someone who makes a false 911 call in an attempt to bring law enforcement into what they believe is a highly dangerous situation but where no crime has occurred — so as to terrorize residents at the address or place them or law enforcement at risk of harm.
