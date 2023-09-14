Park Falls Police Department is saying that a call to support the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office on a tip regarding methamphetamine manufacturers who were reportedly armed and dangerous turned out to be a false alarm.

An officer from Park Falls Police Department responded to what was described as a probable swatting complaint on Sept. 1, according to the department call logs. Swatting is a term for someone who makes a false 911 call in an attempt to bring law enforcement into what they believe is a highly dangerous situation but where no crime has occurred — so as to terrorize residents at the address or place them or law enforcement at risk of harm.

  

