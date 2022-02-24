BUTTERNUT — Prestin Polencheck had a near triple-double to lead the Butternut High School boys’ basketball team to a 68-53 victory over visiting White Lake on Feb. 19.
Polencheck went off for 31 points and had 11 rebounds and eight assists.
Coach Adam LaRose said the short-handed Midgets also received solid contributions from senior Mike Brown (14 points, six rebounds), senior Trent Pritzl (14 points, six rebounds, four steals) and sophomore Owen Dennis (nine points, six assists, five steals).
Butterrnut led 31-27 at halftime.
“We were slow out of the gates on the offensive end but managed to pick it up enough to gather a halftime lead,” La Rose said. “In the second half, we stretched the lead to as much as 19 before the Lakers pulled to within 15 in the final minutes. I want to credit our whole team tonight for rallying around each other and getting a hard-fought but much-needed victory. Our senior leadership showed through tonight and Owen really came up clutch as well. I am proud of all of our guys.”
The win pushed the Midgets’ record to 6-16 entering this week’s regular season finale at Bayfield at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24.
Butternut is seeded 13th in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 5 Tournament and will play at fourth-seeded South Shore on Tuesday, March 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.