...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT
THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of up to
one tenth of an inch possible.
* WHERE...Price County.
* WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Dan Kundinger dressed as "The Grinch." takes a leap into Long Lake as part of the annual Polar Bear Plunge on New Year’s Day 2023 at Harbor View Pub & Eatery in Phillips. Each year the jumpers raise funds for charity which for the first time this year benefited the Loggers United Booster Club of Phillips Public School District.
Dan Kundinger dressed as "The Grinch." takes a leap into Long Lake as part of the annual Polar Bear Plunge on New Year’s Day 2023 at Harbor View Pub & Eatery in Phillips. Each year the jumpers raise funds for charity which for the first time this year benefited the Loggers United Booster Club of Phillips Public School District.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
PHILLIPS — The annual Long Lake Polar Bear Plunge was held New Year’s Day 2023 at Harbor View Pub & Eatery in Phillips. Each year the jumpers raise funds for charity which for the first time this year benefited the Loggers United Booster Club of Phillips Public School District.
