The petting zoo is busy all morning on July 30 at Pioneer Days in Butternut. Looking a calf in the eyes is Kayden Zach, 6, of Butternut, with Bailey Pritzl, 10, of Park Falls, petting the animal as her father watches at left. Lauren Weinberger, 11, of Park Falls, enters the pen to check out the calf.
Bob Ofstead, of Hurley, puts his 1946 Dodge through the ringer one more time on July 30 at Pioneer Days in Butternut. He has raced it with the Lake States Mud Racers for the past 27 years, the longest run for a driver and the oldest vehicle.
Jeff Gustafson’s “Skullery” exhibit draws a crowd on July 30 as part of Pioneer Days in Butternut. The Butternut resident has an animal collection that ranges from prehistoric to rare contemporary skulls from around the world.
The crow enjoys the action of the Lake States Mud Racers on July 30 as part of Pioneer Days in Butternut.
Kids enjoy the pirate ship ride at the carnival on July 30 as part of Pioneer Days in Butternut.
An early contest in the Pure Stock division kicks up mud at the Lake States Mud Racers competitions on July 30 as part of the Pioneer Days celebration in Butternut.
Saturday morning softball tournament action in Butternut on July 30 as part of the weekend-long annual Pioneer Days celebration.
Leslie Mitchell and Ed Hack, both of Wausau, compete in the regulation horseshoes event on July 30 as part of Pioneer Days in Butternut.
