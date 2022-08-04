Bob Ofstead, of Hurley, puts his 1946 Dodge through the ringer one more time on July 30 at Pioneer Days in Butternut. He has raced it with the Lake States Mud Racers for the past 27 years, the longest run for a driver and the oldest vehicle.
The three candidates for the Pioneer Days Queen ride in the parade on July 30. Kendra Pritzl, 15, center, was crowned the queen the previous evening, with runner ups Harley Heckendorf, 17, at left, and Olivia Hamann, 12 at right.
Sue and Jan Tobiasz at left, and Joel Marheine, of Brantwood, volunteered to staff the community booth as members of Price County Repeater Association W9PFP. The group raises funds to lease and maintain the antenna that is used by county residents for amateur radio and UHF repeater service in northern Wisconsin for general and emergency communications.
Jeff Gustafson, of Butternut, brought some of his “Skullery” collection to exhibit for the crowds at Pioneer Days on July 30. He is pictured here with a woolly mammoth tusk from a collection of contemporary and prehistoric skulls from around the world.
The petting zoo is busy all morning on July 30 at Pioneer Days in Butternut. Looking a calf in the eyes is Kayden Zach, 6, of Butternut, along with Lauren Weinberger, 11, of Park Falls, center, and Bailey Pritzl, 10, of Park Falls, at right.
Volunteers march as an inch worm attraction in the Signature Signs & Graphics contribution to the Pioneer Days parade on July 30.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Bob Ofstead, of Hurley, puts his 1946 Dodge through the ringer one more time on July 30 at Pioneer Days in Butternut. He has raced it with the Lake States Mud Racers for the past 27 years, the longest run for a driver and the oldest vehicle.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
A man on springs hops his way through the Pioneer Days parade on July 30.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Kids enjoy the pirate ship ride at the carnival on July 30 as part of Pioneer Days in Butternut.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Howard and Judie Scherwinski ride as the parade marshals for the 2022 Pioneer Days parade on July 30 in Butternut.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Leslie Mitchell of Wausau, competes in the regulation horseshoes event on July 30 as part of Pioneer Days in Butternut.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
The three candidates for the Pioneer Days Queen ride in the parade on July 30. Kendra Pritzl, 15, center, was crowned the queen the previous evening, with runner ups Harley Heckendorf, 17, at left, and Olivia Hamann, 12 at right.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Sue and Jan Tobiasz at left, and Joel Marheine, of Brantwood, volunteered to staff the community booth as members of Price County Repeater Association W9PFP. The group raises funds to lease and maintain the antenna that is used by county residents for amateur radio and UHF repeater service in northern Wisconsin for general and emergency communications.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
All the way from Ontario, the Pipes and Drums of Thunder Bay, march in the Pioneer Days parade on July 30 in Butternut.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Jeff Gustafson, of Butternut, brought some of his “Skullery” collection to exhibit for the crowds at Pioneer Days on July 30. He is pictured here with a woolly mammoth tusk from a collection of contemporary and prehistoric skulls from around the world.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
A man dressed as house cleaner stands atop a float representing the business in the Pioneer Days parade on July 30 in Butternut.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
A large group including a mermaid ridge the float representing Bobbers on Butternut Lake in the Pioneer Days parade on July 30.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
The petting zoo is busy all morning on July 30 at Pioneer Days in Butternut. Looking a calf in the eyes is Kayden Zach, 6, of Butternut, along with Lauren Weinberger, 11, of Park Falls, center, and Bailey Pritzl, 10, of Park Falls, at right.
BUTTERNUT — Sunshine and lots of people made for a fund three-day Pioneer Days in Butternut this past weekend.
The event kept plenty of people busy all weekend with golf and softball tournaments, along with arthouse merchants downtown. There was plenty of nightly entertainment to include live bands and fireworks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.