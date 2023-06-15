...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
tomorrow. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer,
Washburn.
Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires has entered northwest
Wisconsin and will move southeast today into Thursday morning. We
will continue to monitor PM2.5 concentrations closely and adjust the
air quality advisory area or timing as needed. The air quality index
is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
The storage portion of the Phillips Lionite building sits in ruins on June 7 after collapsing on April 5, 2023. The city of Phillips Council of the Whole denied supporting a pass-through loan application of Lionite to clean up and rebuild the structure, citing financial risks for the city.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
PHILLIPS — The city of Phillips Committee of the Whole acted not to recommend the full city council enter into a development loan program on behalf of Lionite property at its June 6 regular meeting.
The discussion and action followed a presentation from Stephen Willett, a member of the Phillips Lionite Hardboard Company owners who asked the city to consider its support in a $1 million Board of Commissioners of Public Lands loan program application. If approved the funds would be used for removing a storage area of the facility that collapsed on April 5 and to rebuild the structure.
