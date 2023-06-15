PHILLIPS — The city of Phillips Committee of the Whole acted not to recommend the full city council enter into a development loan program on behalf of Lionite property at its June 6 regular meeting.

The discussion and action followed a presentation from Stephen Willett, a member of the Phillips Lionite Hardboard Company owners who asked the city to consider its support in a $1 million Board of Commissioners of Public Lands loan program application. If approved the funds would be used for removing a storage area of the facility that collapsed on April 5 and to rebuild the structure.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments