Phillips Wave

Phillips Wave Swim Team members, from left, Emmet Knudson, Fiona Huggard, and Avalyn Huggard, hold their swimming meet awards after competing in the Fairfax Invitational on June 24-25 in Eau Claire.

 Submitted photo by Sara Huggard.

Three members of the Phillips Wave Swim Team traveled to compete at the Fairfax Invitational Swim Meet on June 24-25 in Eau Claire. The summer swim meet is held at a 50 meter outdoor pool.

Emmet Knudson swam for the Phillips Wave swim team competing in the boys 13-14 age group. He placed third in the 100 meter fly, ninth in the 200 meter individual medley, and 12th in the 100 meter freestyle.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments