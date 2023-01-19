The Phillips Wave Swim Team traveled to Merrill on Jan. 14 to compete against Merrill, Lakeland, Antigo, Rice Lake, Tomahawk and Rhinelander. The swimmers placing in the top 6 of their age groups included:

• 8-and-under: Grady Johnson, 1st in 25 free, 2nd in 25 back, 1st in 50 free, 2nd in 25 breast.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

