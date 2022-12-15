10-and-under 200 free relay

The girls 10-and-under 200 free relay after capturing fourth place in Tomahawk on Dec. 2. From left, Millie Schuh, Clare Lenz, Kiana Baratka, Layla Mueller and Coach Sara Huggard.

 Submitted photo by Angela Lenz.

The Phillips Wave Swim Team traveled to Tomahawk on Dec. 10 for a regular season meet competing against Rhinelander, Tomahawk, Antigo, Bay Area and Black River Falls.

In the 8-and-under age group, Grady Johnson placed first in 100 free and second in 25 free, 25 fly and 25 back. Kayden Zych placed fifth in the 25 free, second in 50 free, and third in 25 back. Alexis Denzine placed sixth in 25 free and third in 25 breast. Wyatt Denzine placed fourth in 25 back.

