Phillips High School FBLA members attend the Wisconsin FBLA Leadership Conference in Green Bay on April 17-18. In front, from left, Jada Cantrell, Rachel Fusak, Meredith, Merlak, and Jana Hassan. In back, from left, Hayden Sokolowski, Mason Novak, Christopher Randrup, Lily Miller and Connor Gabay.
Wisconsin FBLA State President Greta Shortreed, left, presents the first place award in Computer Game and Simulation Phillips High School FBLA member Hayden Sokolowski, during the Wisconsin FBLA Leadership Conference in Green Bay on April 17-18. Sokolowski will now go on to compete at the national FBLA conference this June in Atlanta.
Wisconsin FBLA State President Greta Shortreed, left, presents the fifth place award in Word Processing to Phillips High School FBLA President Mason Novak, during the Wisconsin FBLA Leadership Conference in Green Bay on April 17-18. Novak will now be an alternate to compete at the national FBLA conference this June in Atlanta.
Phillips High School FBLA President Mason Novak, left, and Phillips FBLA member with their awards at the Wisconsin FBLA Leadership Conference in Green Bay on April 17-18. Sokolowski won the first place award in Computer Game and Simulation Phillips High School FBLA and will now compete at the national FBLA conference this June in Atlanta. Novak won fifth place award in Word Processing and will be an alternate to compete in Atlanta.
Submitted photo by Rachel Dahlke
Submitted photo by Wisconsin FBLA
Submitted photo by Wisconsin FBLA
Nine members of the Phillips High School Future Business Leaders of America attended the Wisconsin FBLA Leadership Conference in Green Bay on April 17-18. In addition to training and activities there were competitions where two Phillips students placed and one will move on to nationals.
The Phillips High School FBLA is a student-run organization that participates in different business competitions, community service projects, and fun activities, according to Mason Novak, Phillips chapter president. While in Green Bay, the students and their faculty advisor, Rachel Dahlke, participated in workshops provided by Wisconsin Business World, met the state FBLA president, Greta Shortreed, toured UW-Green Bay, explored the city, and competed in multiple business events.
