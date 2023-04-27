Nine members of the Phillips High School Future Business Leaders of America attended the Wisconsin FBLA Leadership Conference in Green Bay on April 17-18. In addition to training and activities there were competitions where two Phillips students placed and one will move on to nationals.

The Phillips High School FBLA is a student-run organization that participates in different business competitions, community service projects, and fun activities, according to Mason Novak, Phillips chapter president. While in Green Bay, the students and their faculty advisor, Rachel Dahlke, participated in workshops provided by Wisconsin Business World, met the state FBLA president, Greta Shortreed, toured UW-Green Bay, explored the city, and competed in multiple business events.

