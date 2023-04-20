Phillips Public School District has announced the Middle School Students of the Month for March 2023 as Chase Schmidt, Caleb Baker, Addie Gaby and Jonathan Parker.

Chase Schmidt is a sixth-grader who enjoys basketball, cross country and track, and said his favorite part of middle school is lunch, gym and recess. Chase said he feels he was chosen because he is kind, funny and gets all of his work in and done on time. His parents are Dani and Josh Mabie.

