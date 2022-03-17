Phillips participants on Sunday at the United States Snowshoe Association's National Championships 10k event in Cable include Ella Speer and Kristi Speer, in front, and from left in back are Pamela Onchuck, Ellie Lochner and Annikka Johnson.
Jeffrey Quednow, of Ogema, on his way to a third place overall finish in the 10k Snowshoe Nationals Race of the United States Snowshoe Association on Sunday in Cable. Quednow qualified for the USA National Team for the fourth time by finishing in the top five snowshoers in each gender.
Phillips participants on Sunday at the United States Snowshoe Association's National Championships 10k event in Cable include Ella Speer and Kristi Speer, in front, and from left in back are Pamela Onchuck, Ellie Lochner and Annikka Johnson.
Submitted photo
Jeffrey Quednow, of Ogema, on his way to a third place overall finish in the 10k Snowshoe Nationals Race of the United States Snowshoe Association on Sunday in Cable. Quednow qualified for the USA National Team for the fourth time by finishing in the top five snowshoers in each gender.
Submitted photo
Gavin Esterholm, of Phillips, on his way to a first place overall finish in the 10k Snowshoe Nationals Race of the United States Snowshoe Association on Sunday in Cable.
CABLE — The United States Snowshoe Association held its 20th annual Snowshoe Nationals Race from Lakewoods Resort in Cable on March 12-13. Several Phillips residents along with a snowshoer from Ogema placed high in various age groups.
The weekend event featured a National Championship mens and women’s 10k, an open 5k and a short kids and family loop.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.