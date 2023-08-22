The Phillips Public School Board approved the hiring of various staff and faculty positions at the Aug. 21 regular meeting, according to the minutes provided by Heather Soukup, school district administrative assistant.

The hires included Ron Cerveny, a high school science teacher. Current instructor Marc Peterson was moved to biology and science. The board also approved the hire of Dan Livingston, a grade 6-12 school counselor, and Carla Bielefeldt, a cook II.

  

