Flambeau Middle School eighth-grader Ashley Lawton, right, finishes first for the girls with 12:53 in the 3,200 meter run on Aug. 24 at the Timm’s Hill Invitational in Ogema, along with Ladysmith eighth-grader Kaden White at left finishing in fourth place for the boys at 12:52.
Medford Area High School senior Meredith Richter finishes first for the girls with 20:48 in the 5,000 meter run on Aug. 24 at the Timm’s Hill Invitational in Ogema. The next closest competitor was Thorp senior Shaylie Zarza with 22:11.
Rib Lake/Prentice Hawks sophomore Kaleb Scott (985) runs alongside Flambeau junior Dakota Nelson during the 5,000 meter run on Aug. 24 at the Timm’s Hill Invitational in Ogema. Scott finished fifth with 18:52 and Nelson was sixth with 18:58.
Ladysmith junior Gavin Stewart, left, and Phillips High School senior Maverick Hoogland, run during the 5,000 meter run on Aug. 24 at the Timm’s Hill Invitational in Ogema. Stewart finished first with a time of 17:09, and Hoagland was third with 18:05.
Phillips Middle School eighth-grader Josh Edwards finishes first in the 3,200 meter run on Aug. 24 at the Timm’s Hill Invitational in Ogema, with a time of 12:24.
Phillips Middle School eighth-grader Nick Pesko finishes first in the 3,200 meter run on Aug. 24 at the Timm’s Hill Invitational in Ogema, with a time of 12:34.
Athens Middle School eighth-grader Ben Hartwig finishes first in the 3,200 meter run on Aug. 24 at the Timm’s Hill Invitational in Ogema, with a time of 11:56.
Phillips High School senior Leah Harper finishes third with a 22:27 in the 5,000 meter run at the Timm’s Hill Invitational in Ogema on Aug. 24.
Medford Area High School senior Meredith Richter is way ahead of the pack along the 5,000 meter run course on Aug. 24 at the Timm’s Hill Invitational in Ogema. She finished first with a time of 20:48.
Thorp High School junior Shaylie Zarza finishes second with a 22:11 in the 5,000 meter run at the Timm’s Hill Invitational in Ogema on Aug. 24.
Phillips High School sophomore Gavin Esterholm finishes second in the 5,000 meter run on Aug. 24 at the Timm’s Hill Invitational in Ogema, with a time of 17:53.
Ladysmith junior Gavin Stewart finishes first in the 5,000 meter run on Aug. 24 at the Timm’s Hill Invitational in Ogema, with a time of 17:09.
Rib Lake/Prentice Hawks sophomore Kaleb Scott finishes fifth in the 5,000 meter run on Aug. 24 at the Timm’s Hill Invitational in Ogema, with a time of 18:52.
Phillips High School senior Maverick Hoogland finishes third in the 5,000 meter run on Aug. 24 at the Timm’s Hill Invitational in Ogema, with a time of 18:05.
OGEMA — Phillips Middle School cross country team won both the boys and girls events, while the Rib Lake/Prentice varsity boys team won the Tim's Hill Invitational at Tim's Hill County Park in Ogema on Aug. 24.
The meet attracted middle and high school boys and girls teams from nine schools to include Athens, Butternut, Flambeau, Ladysmith, Medford, Phillips, Rib Lake/Prentice, Thorp and Tony.
