The Phillips Police Department provided incident reports for the week of Feb. 14-20, 2022.
In responses without further information the department handled one harassment complaint, four assist emergency medical services, two assist other law enforcement agencies
two 911 hang-ups, two extra patrol requests, one landlord-tenant dispute, one suspicious activity report, one road hazard removal, one business false alarm, issued two traffic warnings, assisted with three vehicle lockouts, performed one background check and one welfare check.
Feb. 14
Issued a citation for inattentive driving to an individual following a two vehicle crash at 11:54 a.m., resulting in one vehicle rollover on North Lake Avenue near Trinity Drive. No individuals were injured.
Delivered a verbal no-trespass warning to an individual who was said to be disorderly at a South Lake Avenue business at 2:20 p.m.
Feb. 15
Provided a presentation on the dangers of alcohol, tobacco and vaping to the sixth grade class of the Phillips School District at 12:48 p.m.
Directed a registered sex offender staying the city to vacate the current accommodations within 24 hours at 6:45 p.m. Further violation would result in a citation for violating the city ordinance prohibiting sex offenders from living within certain areas in relation to schools and parks.
Feb. 16
Responded to a complaint of youth using inappropriate language on Flambeau Avenue near the school.
Feb. 17
Responded to a report of a one vehicle property accident in the parking lot of a North Lake Avenue business. A crash report was filed.
Feb. 18
Assisted Price County Sheriff’s Office and Clear Team with the execution of search warrants in the Lyman town neighborhood at 8 a.m. The warrant resulted in the discovery and collection of evidence and the arrests of four adults for illicit drug related violations.
Took statements from an Ash Street resident at 1:28 p.m., who reported that someone tried to take out a loan in his name.
Responded to North Lake Avenue motel regarding a family dispute at 2:30 p.m. One individual agreed to leave and was provided with a courtesy ride to another motel.
Attempted to contact a group of visiting snowmobilers that were staying at a residence in the city, regarding a complaint of illegally riding on Wisconsin 13. After multiple attempts the officer contacted the property owner at 5 p.m. to pass along the information.
Feb. 20
Responded to a family dispute at a North Lake Avenue motel at 7:45 p.m. One individual agreed to leave and was provided a courtesy ride to another motel.
