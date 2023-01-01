The weather may have been relatively warmer than the past few weeks on New Year’s Day, but that provided little reassurance to the several participants of the annual Long Lake Polar Bear Plunge at Harbor View Pub & Eatery in Phillips.

It is a special event with the festivities starting late morning with the arrival of participants and their friends, families and organizations, said Duane Grube, tavern owner. The event is fortunate to have police and fire department personnel on hand to assist should the event supervisors in the water need some help — but they also end up having fun watching the event.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments