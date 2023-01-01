...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM
CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt. Waves 7 to 12 feet,
occasionally to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor
WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 10 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO
MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of
an inch.
* WHERE...Price County.
* WHEN...From 4 AM Tuesday to midnight CST Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Dan Kundinger dressed as "The Grinch." takes a leap into Long Lake as part of the annual Polar Bear Plunge on New Year’s Day 2023 at Harbor View Pub & Eatery in Phillips. Each year the jumpers raise funds for charity which for the first time this year benefited the Loggers United Booster Club of Phillips Public School District.
Dan Kundinger dressed as "The Grinch." takes a leap into Long Lake as part of the annual Polar Bear Plunge on New Year’s Day 2023 at Harbor View Pub & Eatery in Phillips. Each year the jumpers raise funds for charity which for the first time this year benefited the Loggers United Booster Club of Phillips Public School District.
The weather may have been relatively warmer than the past few weeks on New Year’s Day, but that provided little reassurance to the several participants of the annual Long Lake Polar Bear Plunge at Harbor View Pub & Eatery in Phillips.
It is a special event with the festivities starting late morning with the arrival of participants and their friends, families and organizations, said Duane Grube, tavern owner. The event is fortunate to have police and fire department personnel on hand to assist should the event supervisors in the water need some help — but they also end up having fun watching the event.
