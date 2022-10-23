...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 3 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds and waves will fluctuate above and
below small craft criteria through late Monday. Winds will also
veer from the east to the west through the period.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...Gusty Winds Expected this Evening and Overnight...
Strong winds with gusts to 40 to 45 mph are expected overnight as
a large area of low pressure moves north through Minnesota. Be
sure to tie down any loose objects that may blow away.
Phillips Planning Commission seeks input on city plan
PHILLIPS — The city of Phillips Planning Commission will seek citizen input regarding the city’s revised Comprehensive Plan during a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Municipal Building, 174 S Eyder Ave.
The committee members include Mayor Charles Peterson, chair, and members Laura Tomaszewski, Joe Perkins, Ted Kempkes, David Scholz, Patricia Stephan and Scott Holoubek.
