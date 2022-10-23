PHILLIPS — The city of Phillips Planning Commission will seek citizen input regarding the city’s revised Comprehensive Plan during a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Municipal Building, 174 S Eyder Ave.

The committee members include Mayor Charles Peterson, chair, and members Laura Tomaszewski, Joe Perkins, Ted Kempkes, David Scholz, Patricia Stephan and Scott Holoubek.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments